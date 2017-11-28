Former NFL player, actor arrested in Nevada County

A former NFL player and actor arrested last year in a domestic incident returned last week to the Nevada County Jail on a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury, reports state.

Timothy John Rossovich, 71, has since made his $25,000 bond, jail records state.

Rossovich's Thanksgiving Day arrest stemmed from a 911 call that led deputies to his Wildwood West Drive home. Authorities arrived and found the victim with what appeared to be a black eye, sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon said.

"Deputies responded, located the suspect," she added. "The suspect was intoxicated."

The arrest came over a year after Rossovich was arrested in a domestic violence incident, records state.

In that June 2016 incident authorities said Rossovich was arguing with someone when he pushed her down and hit her. The person escaped into a bedroom and Rossovich forced his way inside, though he was bitten several times by a dog.

Court records show the case was dismissed about a month later.

Rossovich in the 1970s played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Diego Charges and the Houston Oilers. He had several acting roles in the '80s and '90s, including TV shows Knight Rider and The Love Boat and the movie Night Shift.

