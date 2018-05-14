Former Nevada County Sheriff Troy Arbaugh endorses John Foster
May 14, 2018
Former Nevada County Sheriff Arbaugh endorses Foster
The Foster for Sheriff campaign is pleased to announce the endorsement of former Nevada County Sheriff Troy Arbaugh, according to a release.
Arbaugh, who served as Nevada County Sheriff from 1995-1999, feels John Foster has the experience to lead the Sheriff's Office into the 21st century, the release stated.
"John Foster has the experience of leading an entire department and that experience as Grass Valley Police Chief will serve him well," Arbaugh said in the release. "He will do a fine job as our next sheriff."
Foster is a 35-year veteran of law enforcement and was chief of police in Grass Valley for over 17 years.
For more, visit FosterForSheriff2018.com
