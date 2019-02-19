Former Nevada County Sheriff to be honored at Red Light Ball

Tickets: $100, available by calling 530-477-4503 or go to nclawfire.org. Not many tickets remain. All proceeds benefit local law enforcement and fire protection agencies.

Retired Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal will be presented the "Bill and Susan Drown Public Safety Award" at Saturday's Red Light Ball sponsored by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council.

If Keith Royal hadn't nearly been killed in a head-on collision, he might never have become Nevada County Sheriff.

Royal's near-death encounter occurred in 1983 when he was driving home after his shift with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

"A gal in another car was flying like a kite and hit me head-on," said Royal, who was living in Granite Bay at the time. "I sustained major injuries to my legs. The doctor thought I would lose one of them."

Barely able to walk and forced to endure hours of painful physical therapy, Royal missed 10 months of work. Just prior to the accident, he was being considered for a position with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He lost that opportunity, and Royal's next step to sheriff's patrol deputy was deemed too physically strenuous.

"Factors like those impact your career," said Royal, who finally returned to work on crutches. "The boss said he needed someone to help him open a new office. I began dealing with command staff and became highly visible. Then I was cherry-picked to work special assignments and promoted within the organization. It's amazing how those twists in life changed my career."

Those experiences ultimately prepared him to lead the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, with its $35-million budget and 170 employees. When he reflects on his 45-year career in law enforcement, including 20 years as Nevada County Sheriff, Royal says he "wouldn't change a thing."

"When I was with another cop, sometimes people would come up to us say, 'I wouldn't have your job for all the money in the world!'" said Royal. "And then we'd look at each other and ask, 'Can you believe they pay us to do this?'"

Yet the inherent dangers of the job were never lost on Royal. His father, a deputy in the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect. Royal was only 15-years-old when his mother tearfully told him that his father had been murdered.

"It was such a shock and although I didn't cry, I had a lot of emotions to work through. But it didn't dissuade me from a career in law enforcement, even though my mother was dead-set against it.

"You always think it's not going to be you," said Royal, adding that he's had people shoot at him – and miss. "It was more dangerous in my father's day. Now we have more training, and more tools such as bullet-proof vests."

Royal introduced many modern improvements in his own department, such as cameras and computers in patrol cars. He's also proud of building a robust Search and Rescue program, and originating a new state law allowing authorities to impose immediate fines for violations associated with illegal marijuana cultivation.

He says one of his top accomplishments was implementing community-oriented policing. During his successful campaign for sheriff in 1998, Royal vowed to reinvigorate the proven philosophy.

"One of the worst things law enforcement did in the early 1990's was put cops in air-conditioned cars," Royal explained at several 1998 political debates. "Officers rolled up the windows and lost touch with their communities and neighborhoods."

He made a campaign promise to change that. Royal said he's proud of the way his leadership team and patrol deputies embraced community-oriented policing.

"Most problems are those that affect quality of life," said Royal, "such as speeding cars, family fights, loud music and nuisance issues. Community-oriented policing enables officers to listen to complaints, work with complainants, and solve problems together."

Another reason Royal believes his tenure as sheriff was successful is because he surrounded himself with smart people.

"You change the culture of an organization by promoting people to leadership roles who mirror what you want to accomplish," Royal said. "I looked for go-getters who wanted to help the community. We rotated staff to different positions so they could develop new skills and be ready for promotions.

"I succeeded in creating a culture with high energy and positive morale. People enjoyed coming to work because they had latitude to do their jobs effectively."

Leaders across California sent their best wishes when they learned about Royal's public safety award.

"His commitment to people and public service is a testament to why he's receiving this award," said First District State Assemblyman Brian Dahle. "His integrity speaks for itself. He's been selfless in his dedication of time and law enforcement expertise. Keith has made our community and all our lives safer."

California's First District U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa praised Royal's work ethic.

"Sheriff Royal brought a passion, along with dedication, to his decades-long service as Nevada County Sheriff," LaMalfa said in an email. "Keith prioritized ideals and strategies that concerned the safety and well-being of the public he served, not what was safe politically. I consider myself fortunate to be friends with Keith and his wife Jeannette, who also deserves accolades for her support of his life in law enforcement."

Royal, too, is quick to compliment his wife of 45 years.

"Jeanette has always been there for me," he said.

Royal, who retired last month at age 66, has a new boat that he trailers to fishing expeditions on the ocean. He golfs with fellow retired sheriffs. There are always chores to be done on the Royals' 30-acre ranch. Remodeling part of the family home is another project in the offing.

Royal doesn't hesitate when asked how he'd like to be remembered as sheriff.

"That I cared about our community and worked hard to keep it safe."

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.