Former Nevada County Board of Education trustee applies for old job

Jack Meeks, a 20-year veteran of the Nevada County Board of Education, wants his old job back.

Meeks has applied for a vacant seat on the five-person board, as have former Grass Valley School Board member Paula Sarantopoulos and Katharine Wanamaker. All three want to fill the remainder of Michelle "Shelly" Sexton's term, which ends this year.

Anyone selected to fill the seat must run for office this November for a full term.

The applicants are scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday interviews with trustees in their board room, 380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. After the interviews the board is expected to discuss and then appoint Sexton's successor. Alternatively, the board could call for a special election.

Ousted from office by Sexton, Meeks seeks a return to the board he served on from 1994 to 2014.

Sexton, along with current board president Larry Meek and former board trustee Bob Altieri, successfully ousted then-incumbents Meeks and Marianne Slade-Troutman in the 2014 election.

Alteiri, Meek and Sexton argued the board needed more collaboration. They accused their opponents of focusing on trivial financial issues instead of the overall budget.

The applicants

Meeks, who calls himself a retired science teacher in his application, lists his prior service and experience on the board.

"I have experience and familiarity with board functions, negotiations, Common Core standards, Local Control Accountability Plans, Charter Schools administration, budgets and compliance with state and Federal rules and regulations," Meeks states.

Sarantopoulos, who served as a trustee on the Grass Valley School Board for 15 years, states in her application that people will achieve success in their jobs if they're competent and have effective programs.

Sarantopoulos said that she created and promoted a school attendance campaign, which led to what she calls a measurable increase.

"I believe education is so much more effective when leaders work and build together, and focus on the best outcomes for our deserving students, no matter what school they attend," Sarantopoulos writes. "I believe this is one of my strengths — bringing people together to work for positive change."

Wanamaker, a case manager, says in her application that she's been called to serve the community. She's spent the past two years attending public meetings, and completed a five-month program about the role of public servants.

Wanamaker states the board must be diligent when reviewing its budget. A fiduciary case manager, Wanamaker called herself confident in her ability to examine budgets, balancing expenses against revenue.

"In addition, I am interested in facilities and all the progress made by the board," Wanamaker states.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.