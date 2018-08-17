Former Grass Valley murder suspect arrested on unrelated charge

A Grass Valley woman who spent three months in jail on a murder charge before her release was arrested this week on disorderly conduct accusations, reports state.

Officers on Thursday afternoon arrested Schennal Christina Gomez, 40, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She's since been released, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested in May on a murder charge in connection with the 2016 slaying of Donald Ormsby, Gomez was released Aug. 10 after a judge determined not enough evidence existed against her.

Christopher Bancroft, 28, still faces a murder charge in Ormsby's slaying. He remained in jail Friday without bond, reports state.

A detective testified that Bancroft, Gomez and Ormsby planned to burglarize a Countrywood Lane home. Gomez saw Bancroft strike at Ormsby's head with a shovel.