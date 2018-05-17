Former co-workers endorse Foster for Nevada County Sheriff
May 17, 2018
Retired Palo Alto Police Chief Lynne Johnson and Chief Pam Roskowski, the retired Chief of Corvallis, Oregon, and University of California Police Departments, have endorsed John Foster for Sheriff, according to a release.
Both women worked with Foster.
"John's integrity and dedication to community service are his guiding principals," Johnson said. "He has worked well with both men and women from all walks of life, including mentoring female and minority officers in law enforcement. John's mentoring skills are commendable."
Roskowski brought Foster to Corvallis as her second in command.
"John is trustworthy and approachable," Roskowski said. "He has always been community minded and a problem solver. Your community would be lucky, indeed, to welcome John Foster as Sheriff."
Foster has been in law enforcement for over 35 years. For more information, go to FosterForSheriff2018.com.
Source: John Foster campaign
