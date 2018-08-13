Forever Young Senior Chorus performs at the Nevada County Fair

The Forever Young Senior Chorus performed at the Nevada County Fair Friday. The group, which is an offshoot of the Falls Prevention Coalition of Nevada County, ranges in age from 65 to mid-80's. Their repertoire includes rock and pop, mostly from the 60's and 70's. With the help of musical director Colleen Bond, the choir began five years ago with 12 people and now boasts 40-plus singers. New members are always welcome, particularly those who have been told they cannot sing. For more information, contact Cynthia Schuetz at 530-263-1776.