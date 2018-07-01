Forest Service urges public to remain ‘fire safe’ over holiday

Over the next week, thousands of recreationists will visit the Tahoe National Forest.

In order to protect popular recreation opportunities and crucial natural resources, the U.S. Forest Service is urging visitors to recreate fire safe over the Independence Day holiday, according to a release

Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected across the Tahoe National Forest this upcoming weekend and into next week. Recent incidents of unextinguished campfires, along with forecasted weather, has increased the concern of a human-ignited wildfire.

On the east side of the Tahoe National Forest, firefighters responded to three unextinguished campfires in recent weeks. Wind aided the spread of an unextinguished campfire that ignited a small wildfire near Paradise Lake, a popular backcountry destination. On the American River Ranger District, an unextinguished campfire and hot charcoals ignited a five-acre wildfire.

"These forests and wildlands are part of our community," said Michael Green, acting Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest. "Keeping the community and public safe while providing for use and enjoyment is one of our top priorities."

The visiting public is urged to exercise personal responsibility and recreate fire safe by adhering to the following practices:

No Fireworks. It is illegal to possess, discharge, or ignite fireworks of any kind within National Forest System lands.

Always monitor campfires and utilize the Drown, Stir, and Feel method to ensure your campfire is completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving the area.

Obtain a free California Campfire Permit to have a campfire outside of designated campgrounds. Water and a shovel are essential tools required by a California Campfire Permit.

Ensure equipment is operating properly and avoid dragging tow chains which may create sparks.

Report all wildfires by calling 911.

Source: U.S. Forest Service