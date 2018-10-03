For whatever’s bugging you: Foothill Pest Control is here to squash the problem

It takes a certain kind of person to get into pest control. Among other things, this person must be unafraid and knowledgeable, and not the least bit squeamish.

With about 10 years of experience, Michael Berzins and his new business, Foothill Pest Control, seeks to help western Nevada County eliminate pesky pests and rascally rodents.

"Ending up in pest control was kind of a fluke," Berzins said. "I was a sales rep in the bicycle industry for almost 20 years but it was a lot of travel and I got tired of that. My kids were growing up and I was missing big pieces of it."

Berzins decided to find work that would have him home every night to spend quality time with his wife and children. After a brief stint in car sales, he found his unlikely calling after answering an ad for a local pest control company. He became lead service technician and spent nearly 10 years in the position, learning the trade and all of the complexities that come with it.

In January 2017, the company sold to a large out-of-town conglomerate and Berzins felt that the job was no longer a good fit for him.

"It wasn't right for me, so I made the decision to go out on my own," Berzins said.

There are many different classes one must complete in order to operate a pest control business, he said, in addition to qualifying tests. After a lot of paperwork — and a not-insignificant amount of time — Berzins was granted his license.

"I started the whole thing in April when I applied to take the test," he said. "It took them six weeks to approve me to take the test. It was a six-page application just to be eligible."

Berzins persisted through the process and just last week Foothill Pest Control celebrated its first days of business.

He said one of the motivating factors behind getting his pest control business off the ground was that some companies limit their scope of service. Workers compensation costs have escalated for those who use ladders, Berzins said, so some companies got rid of ladders.

"So if the customer gets rodents in their attic, how do you get into an attic with a 5-foot little a-frame ladder? The answer is, you don't."

Some companies don't de-web the outside of structures simply because they don't have wands long enough, he said. Berzins carries a 24-foot pole that allows him to brush spider webs from high places with ease.

Whatever is bugging you, Berzins said he likely has a remedy. From rats and mice to spiders, bats, and other creepy-crawlies Berzins prides himself on finding a longterm solution for the homeowner and, in many cases, the animal.

"I do bat work so if someone has bats getting in their structure, I can install a one-way door so the bats can get out but not get back in. I do nuisance bird work," he said. "I can install bird spikes or netting to keep birds out of areas where they shouldn't be."

He said he believes in the efficacy of exclusion work, keeping pests out of places as opposed to waiting until they've taken over a spot only to terminate them.

"Keep them around, just don't let them in your structure," he said. "(Those animals) have a place in the world. They're my co-workers."

Berzins said he is committed to supporting local businesses. He wasn't able to purchase his work truck locally, but nearly every accessory and tool was bought from a local merchant. His truck's shell came from Top This Outfitters in Grass Valley, his ladders were found at Platt Electric, and he scooped up his spray packs and sundry items from Penn Valley True Value hardware.

"I am a local company and I am asking people to support a local company," said Berzins. "I'm not going to ask people to support local and then go down to Wal-Mart."

For now, Berzins is the sole employee of his pest control company.

"It's just me and my truck," Berzins said.

For more information call on Berzins and his company, call 530-913-4806 or by email at Michael@FoothillPestControl.com.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.