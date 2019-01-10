For the birds: Bird walks at South Yuba River State Park in 2019

WHEN: Saturdays, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 3, May 11, June 8, July 13, Sep. 14, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7. All at 8 a.m. except for the February walk which starts at 9 a.m. and the June, July and September walks which will start at 7:30 a.m.

South Yuba River State Park will hold a number of Bird Walks in the new year. Anticipate seeing birds common to a woodland/riparian habitat such as towhees, dippers, various woodpeckers, blue birds, kinglets, phoebes, quail, bald eagles during the winter breeding season and the many spring migrants in the park (warblers, grosbeaks, swallows and more).

All walks will be held on a Saturday: Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 3, May 11, June 8, July 13, Sep. 14, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7.

Participants will meet at 8 a.m. except for the February walk which starts at 9 a.m. and the June, July and September walks which will start at 7:30 a.m. Meet at the South Yuba River State Park's north parking lot, just past the South Yuba River-Pleasant Valley Road Bridge.

The walks will be easy, following along a wooded trail and the river. Be sure to wear weather-appropriate clothing and bring binoculars.