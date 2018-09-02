For pets sake: Adoptathon helps pets find homes

Rescue For Pet Sake founder Pamela Gorman is all about saving abandoned, abused and injured domestic animals.

By working with volunteers, foster families, veterinarians, trainers and boarding facilities, Gorman can ensure pets are rescued and placed in good loving homes.

While potential adopters can check http://www.rescueforpetsake.org to view animals and learn how to adopt or foster, every first Saturday of the month the pets are brought down to Petco off Freeman Lane in Grass Valley, so people can get up close with their favorite kitties and puppies.

During Saturday's adoptathon event, Gorman received 14 applications for animal adoptions, which will be vetted before potential adopters are allowed to take home a pet.

For more info, email forpetsake@sbcglobal.net, or call 530-263-3331.