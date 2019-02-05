For couple that lost daughter, it’s more than just a business

After the busyness of pitching, organizing and delivering hay at her newly-opened business, Paula Mena enjoys taking in the quiet solitude of the Loma Rica hills … and the presence of her daughter.

She and husband Don opened Tommi's Hay Bay in October in honor of their daughter, Tommi Sue Miller, who died in a car accident Dec. 8, 2016. She was 16, a junior at Marysville High School and an active member in the Future Farmers of American program.

The office of the hay business is sort of a replica of Tommi's room: reclaimed wood-paneled walls adorned with photos of Tommi kissing the pig she raised for FFA; kissing her pet lamb; holding a dog. She loved animals, she worked hard and despite measuring 4 feet 9 inches she was larger than life, her mom said.

"Nobody had a bigger heart than her," Mena said.

Mena was a longtime physician's assistant for Sutter Health, but the aftermath of her daughter's death was tough, she said, her work didn't understand the struggles and so she decided to try another path where she could honor Tommi each day.

"Life is short, I don't know what's going to happen," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

She smiled and held onto her heart-shaped locket containing Tommi's ashes, as she recalled times when her daughter would go out of her way to help others: like when she gave a young homeless girl the sweatshirt off her back, or used nearly all of the money she saved up for Christmas to buy and put together gift baskets for homeless people she had gotten to know by first name at the Linda Walmart.

"Her outlook was, I'll just make more (money)," Mena said.

Tommi planned to go to medical school to become a registered nurse, then join the Army Reserves to pay for her schooling, so her parents didn't have to. When her parents replaced the motor in her Ford Escort, she paid them back the $1,700 in full, just days before her death.

At the age of 11, when her family had just moved into their new Plumas Lake neighborhood, Tommi baked treats and delivered them to her new neighbors, without her parents knowing. She hung up signs in the neighborhood offering her services to walk dogs, wash cars and do yard work.

At Tommi's funeral, a sobbing teen approached Mena to explain how much Tommi meant to him: he had once considered suicide and Tommi talked him out of it. Mena was shocked — it was a story she hadn't heard before.

"She didn't come home to say she saved the world, she kept it in confidence," Mena said. "She had this very wise soul."

In the two years since Tommi's death, Mena has ensured lasting testaments: she's helped award a sunflower scholarship in Tommi's name, and she worked to get two signs encouraging safe driving at Feather River Boulevard — the site of the fatal collision.

Now, while helping customers pick out which types of hay is best for their livestock, Mena has learned how to cope with the loss, which she feels each day. She hopes that with each interaction and instances when she can help out financially-strapped customers, she's demonstrating all the lessons her daughter taught her about life.

"It's like a countdown to a vacation, but backwards. Every day I get closer to being with her again," Mena said. "Coming here, it's another day I can live. This is my way to be closest to her."

Tommi's Hay Barn is available for delivery or pick-up. They are located at 5066 Virginia Road, Marysville, and can be reached at 530-742-7199.

Rachel Rosenbaum writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at rrosenbaum@appealdemocrat.com.