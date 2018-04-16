For a good cause: Shaved heads part of fundraiser for cancer research

The St. Baldrick's Foundation Head-Shaving fundraiser was a natural fit for Patrick Sullivan.

A former employee at an oncology camp for kids, Sullivan quickly took the position of volunteer organizer for the local head-shaving event when it became available.

"It was very moving to have these kids come off the bus," Sullivan said, remembering his time at the camp. "No hair, no eyebrows, going through this horrific disease and wanting to be children."

According to Sullivan, participants in this Saturday's fundraiser learn about cancer and also experience empathy for the children who have it by getting their head shaved. He hopes to raise $20,000 this year, money that will provide funding for cancer research.

The event — held at ol' Republic Brewery, 124 Argall Way, Nevada City — starts at noon Saturday, with head-shaving at 1 p.m.

"We want people to come to the event," Sullivan said. "They don't have to shave their heads."

About 20 people have raised at least $50 each to have their head shaved. It's likely over 30 people will participate in the shave, once Saturday arrives and Sullivan finalizes the number of shavees.

"It's a symbol of support for those children," he added.

Participants will help the event reach its $20,000 fundraising goal, though others can help as well. Anyone can donate online: http://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/12342/2018.

The event — hosted by 'ol Republic and the Nevada County Firefighters Local 3800 — already had raised over $5,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Attendees to Saturday's event will see antique and new fire equipment on display. Food and drinks for adults and kids will be available, Sullivan said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.