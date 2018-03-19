Foothill Flowers continues St. Patrick’s Day tradition
March 19, 2018
Maybe they were Irish for just St. Patrick's Day, but Heather McCarthy, Harmonie Priddy, Jill Collard and Andrea Lanswer proudly wore green carnations donated by Foothill Flowers on Saturday, while working as servers at Cirino's on Main Street in Grass Valley. Foothill Flowers distributed 120 of the carnations to servers in the downtown area Saturday, with a note from Marie Johnson ("the flower lady") and the Johnson family, explaining their tradition since 1966. "We hope it spreads a little 'Irish Cheer.'"
Trending In: Local News
- Albert Silva, facing a murder charge in connection with son’s death, appears in Nevada County court
- Squaw Valley worker emerges from avalanche wrecked, but alive
- Grass Valley police: 2 downtown businesses have windows broken; suspect arrested
- Nevada County burglary suspect fails to appear in court, judge issues arrest warrant
- Rain, hail and snow — oh my: Wintry weather causes travel headaches
Trending Sitewide
- Albert Silva, facing a murder charge in connection with son’s death, appears in Nevada County court
- UPDATE: Interstate 80 in both directions
- Squaw Valley worker emerges from avalanche wrecked, but alive
- Grass Valley police: 2 downtown businesses have windows broken; suspect arrested
- Nevada County burglary suspect fails to appear in court, judge issues arrest warrant