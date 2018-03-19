Foothill Flowers continues St. Patrick’s Day tradition

Maybe they were Irish for just St. Patrick's Day, but Heather McCarthy, Harmonie Priddy, Jill Collard and Andrea Lanswer proudly wore green carnations donated by Foothill Flowers on Saturday, while working as servers at Cirino's on Main Street in Grass Valley. Foothill Flowers distributed 120 of the carnations to servers in the downtown area Saturday, with a note from Marie Johnson ("the flower lady") and the Johnson family, explaining their tradition since 1966. "We hope it spreads a little 'Irish Cheer.'"