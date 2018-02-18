Foothill flakes, hard freeze predicted for Nevada County

Cold air dropping down from western Canada will bring widespread freezing temperatures to Nevada County early this week, potentially setting record lows, the National Weather Service said.

Mountain and foothill showers were being predicted into Monday, along with breezy winds. Snow could cause slick roads and travel delays, with a dusting of snow possible down to 1,000 feet.

Cold overnight temperatures were being predicted for Monday and Tuesday nights, including a possible hard freeze. The coldest temperatures are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, with another night of freezing temperatures Tuesday night. Temperatures in the teens and single digits were possible in the mountains and mountain valleys.

Widespread frost is expected. Agricultural impacts could be significant, due to an early bloom from unusually mild weather in recent weeks. People should take steps to protect sensitive plants, and consider wrapping external pipes that may be vulnerable to freezing. The weather service advises residents to check on the elderly and make sure animals have a warm shelter.

According to the weather service, there will be widespread lows in the mid to upper 20s and with several hours of subfreezing temperatures possible.

Scattered snow showers were being predicted Sunday night with a 20 percent extending into Monday morning. Monday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees, dropping to around 20 Monday night in Nevada City.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, with a predicted high near 43 and a low around 27. A slight chance of snow showers are being predicted for Wednesday night with a low around 28 degrees.

Sunday afternoon, multiple crashes were being reported at higher elevations due to snow. At just before 3:30 p.m., a big rig hit a vehicle head-on at Interstate 80 and Eagle Lakes Road. A woman and infant in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol website. Four or five vehicles were involved in a wreck at Castle Peak at 3:45 p.m., the CHP website said. One driver, in a Jeep, said he had been hit twice and spun out when he tried to get back in the road.

According to scanner traffic at 4 p.m., there was complete gridlock on I-80 in both directions.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.