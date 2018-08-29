Food Bank of Nevada County names interim executive director

The Food Bank of Nevada County announced the resignation this week of its executive director John Candelaria.

Citing personal reasons, Candelaria tendered his resignation on Monday afternoon, effective immediately.

Candelaria volunteered with the organization for eight years before applying for and winning the executive directorship after the death of his mother, Toni Thompson, who sat in the position for over 20 years. Thompson passed away unexpectedly last fall.

The Food Bank's board of supervisors has found its interim executive director in Jim Redfield, who has served on the Food Bank's board for over 10 years.

"It's like a hand in a glove," Redfield said of filling the seat.

Redfield was a pastor with Seventh Day Adventist for nearly 40 years. His father was a grocery salvage dealer, which led Redfield to become intrigued with the grocery business. He started in loading and unloading trucks, and ended up at the helm of his own grocery salvage business, making deals with nursing homes.

"What we do at the food bank is similar to what I grew up with," said Redfield. "We have a great crew, they work together. I love it."

Redfield said his experience gives him confidence that he will lead the food bank effectively and he had good things to say about his predecessor.

"I wish him well," said Redfield. "He filled a position that needed to be filled and he did his best."

The Food Bank feeds approximately 3,000 families per month and partners with 26 different nonprofit agencies throughout the county. Its 2017-18 School Snack program provided over 11,000 snacks per week at 22 different local schools.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.