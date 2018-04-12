Food Access Saturday this weekend at Interfaith Food Ministry in Grass Valley

United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry distributes food on the second Saturday of each month, including this Saturday.

The program was designed to help working individuals and families who need supplemental groceries. These individuals and families that work during the week and cannot make it to food distribution sites Monday through Friday may now pick up food once a month at the Saturday food distribution.

So far, through the program, roughly 742 individuals have been served, with close to 1,653 bags of food distributed.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday is the next Food Access Saturday.

The distributions take place at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.