‘Food Access Saturday’ this week in Grass Valley for working individuals in need of food

Saturday will be the next 'Food Access Saturday,' when any working individuals and families who need food can pick up nutritious supplemental groceries. United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) distributes food on the second Saturday of each month. The program was specifically designed to help employed individuals who work during the week and cannot make it to food distribution sites Monday through Friday.

To date, more than 880 individuals have been served through the program, with over 1,900 bags of food distributed. This month marks the one year anniversary of the program.

United Way of Nevada County's mission is to ensure that individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Food distributions take place between 10 a.m. and noon at 440 Henderson St., in Grass Valley on the second Saturday of each month. For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.