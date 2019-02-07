‘Food Access Saturday’ — rain, snow or shine in Grass Valley

United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM), packs and distributes food on the second Saturday of each month. This weekend, food will be distributed to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Since the program began a year and a half ago, nearly 3,800 bags of food have been distributed to more than 1,700 individuals and families. The program was originally created to help working individuals and families who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the week. The program has since grown to encompass a larger population; welcoming others to the table. Through the Food Access Saturday program, anyone who needs food can pick up healthy groceries, including fresh produce.

The program is open to all Nevada County residents who cannot make it to other food distributions Monday through Friday. United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. The distributions take place on the second Saturday of each month. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.