Following the legacy of the Chinese railroad workers

On Sept. 15 and 16, more than 40 members, patrons and families affiliated with the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) followed the trek of the Chinese railroad workers who built the Transcontinental Railroad in the 1860s in the Sierra. The event was led by historian and filmmaker Bill George and was part of a CATS Cultural Enrichment Series. The bus trip originated in Sacramento by motor coach with an overnight in Truckee, returning by train to Sacramento on Sunday. Participants were from the foothills, Sacramento, the Bay Area and Southern California.