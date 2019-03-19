‘FlameMapper’ workshop to help predict wildfire risks in Nevada City

Nevada City Vice Mayor Reinette Senum is hosting a presentation Friday to show off fire spread modeling of the 36-square-mile area surrounding the city, performed through FlameMapper software.

Senum, who was the impetus behind Nevada City's world-famous GoatFundMe fundraiser to pay for prescriptive goat grazing, was contacted earlier this year by FlameMappers creators Oliver Curtis and Shea Broussard.

The pair had developed the software to model near-real-time fire behavior, using simulated virtual fires to understand the movement of fire and fire intensity over a mapped landscape. They then offered to donate in-kind professional services to provide an analysis for Nevada City.

FlameMapper identifies needed areas of mitigation (grazing goats) for the first phase of emergency management, Senum explained. The software uses virtual fires to understand the movement of fire and fire intensity over a landscape. This allows for targeted goat grazing for maximum impact at the lowest cost. The creators of FlameMapper have provided Nevada City with maps that identify areas ranked in terms of priority for fuel reduction.

"This removes the guesswork of the fire mitigation of our 450 acres of city-owned land, as well as 36 square miles surrounding Nevada City," Senum said, adding that the maps even allow viewers to zoom in to see where structures are most vulnerable.

Senum is urging anyone interested in the FlameMapper concept and in learning more about mitigating Nevada City's wildfire risk to attend the 90-minute review of the FlameMapper fire spread modeling. Curtis, one of the creators of the software, will be available to discuss the mapping and answer questions.

