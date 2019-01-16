Flagg Building one of oldest in Nevada City

Josh Henry's revamping of the former Fur Traders outpost into a coffeehouse hearkens back to the earliest uses of the Flagg Building.

Built in 1856 on the site of the U.S. Hotel, the brick edifice housed a number of saloons and eateries including the Council Chambers, Schreiber's and Eddie Furano's Bank Club.

The Great Fire of 1856 destroyed a large part of downtown Nevada City, including the United States Hotel, built in 1853, that occupied the southeast corner of Broad and Pine streets.

The new, rebuilt structure was sold in 1858 and had a hotel upstairs and a saloon at street level.

It was originally a three-story building, but when the fire of 1863 destroyed the roof and gutted the interior, the brick shell was rebuilt. By 1900, Billy Britland was operating the Council Chambers Bar. In the rear of the establishment was a well-patronized lunch counter.

In 1911, Britland sold the business to Ernest (Ernie) Schreiber, who changed the name to The Bismarck to honor the former chancellor of his native Germany. Somewhere along the line, many years before Ernie retired in the early 1950s, the name became Schreiber's, and Schreiber's Corner became part of Nevada City's lexicon.

The property was sold to Eddie Furano in May 1955. A modernization of the front and west side of the building began, and the name became Eddie's, then the Bank Club, then Eddie's Bank Club.

Barry and Marjie Costello opened one of their Fur Traders stores in the space in the late 1980s.