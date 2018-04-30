Five-year payment plan available for delinquent Nevada County property owners

There’s an 18-percent interest rate applied on the balance each year.

The plan requires 20 percent of the payment up front, 20 percent every year afterward until fully paid.

Those delinquent on their 2017-18 Nevada County property taxes can start an installment payment plan after June 30.

About 3,550 Nevada County property accounts became delinquent when an April 10 tax deadline passed, leaving local officials about $4.8 million short for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Those delinquent on the current year's taxes can fix the problem by starting a five-year installment payment plan, said Tina Vernon, county treasurer-tax collector.

Someone who wants to pay in full can avoid the installment plan, though they'll still face a 10 percent fine along with a $10 fee.

The five-year plan gives property owners more time to pay. However, an 18-percent interest rate is applied on the remaining balance each year and also must be paid.

People can learn about the installment plan at Vernon's website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/954/Property-Tax-Assistance-Programs.

They also can call Vernon's office at 530-265-1285.

Tax payments officially become delinquent June 30, the last day of the fiscal year. Property owners can't start their installment plans until after June 30, Vernon said.

Those under a plan must pay 20 percent each year of what they owe. The first 20 percent is paid when the plan begins, along with a $50 fee to start the plan.

Nevada County's tax rolls provide about $222 million in taxes. Those taxes are distributed to the various local governments, schools and special districts.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.