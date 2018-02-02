Five arrested at suspected honey oil lab in Penn Valley

Nevada County narcotics detectives served a search warrant on a suspected honey oil lab Thursday in Penn Valley, arresting five people on drug manufacturing charges.

Detectives had received information about a large-scale honey oil manufacturing operation, Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf wrote in a release on social media. Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in the 10000 block of Houghton Ranch Road and served it Thursday.

As soon as deputies arrived, several people ran into a barn and then came back out, Bringolf said.

Inside the barn, deputies reportedly discovered a closed-loop honey oil lab that was covered in frost, clearly under pressure, with a large container of carbon dioxide attached. One of the cylinders of the lab was actually charged with butane from another source, Bringolf added.

Deputies also reportedly found a recently harvested outdoor marijuana grow and 106 marijuana plants growing in the garage. The house appeared to be used as a flophouse and for honey oil production.

Several workers had been making marijuana edibles in less-than-hygienic conditions, by spraying THC-laden tincture on commercially available, bulk gummy candies, Bringolf said.

Recommended Stories For You

Other items located during the search included several firearms, upward of 50 pounds of marijuana, several plastic totes filled with marijuana shake, several pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms and several thousand dollars.

Kyle Gregory Byrd, 26, from Sacramento; Andrew Lee Kovisto, 27, from Sacramento; Gabriella Maxine Skondin, 20, from Tucson and Penn Valley; Sophia Chanel Todd, 25, from Sacramento; and Chad Wikoff, 40, from Sacramento and Penn Valley, all were booked into county jail on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy. Kovisto and Todd had bonded out as of Friday afternoon, while the other three were being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.