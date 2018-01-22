Fisk, Moor headline Yuba Lit event

The popular literary reading series Yuba Lit will celebrate "Poets Among Us" by giving the stage to two commanding and highly charismatic poets laureate at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the National Hotel's dining room.

Nevada County Poet Laureate Molly Fisk and Sacramento Poet Laureate Indigo Moor will each read their work, then hold a public conversation about their lives as poets and the role of poetry in contemporary society.

In addition, eight local poets will read one poem each, showcasing the breadth of vitalizing poetic work being written by friends and neighbors in our area. And two writers will be chosen by raffle from the audience to share a poem. Seating is cabaret-style, with the National Bar open for no-host beverages prior to the reading and during intermission.

Rachel Howard, founder and producer of Yuba Lit, said the series is especially thrilled to offer this pairing of Fisk and Moor.

"Molly and Indigo are dynamic, passionate poets laureate whose readings rivet the ear and the intellect, and immediately engage both heart and mind," Howard said.

"I'm also delighted that this edition of Yuba Lit serves as a teaser for the Sierra Poetry Festival, which Nevada County Arts will offer for a second year this April," she said. "The Poetry Festival brings world-class poets to Sierra College to teach affordable workshops that help us all be more alive to the fullness of reality and to the yearnings we can lose touch with in over-busy lives."

The two featured poets are highly visible leaders in their communities. Known for her straight-talking poetry and her hilarious KVMR commentaries, Molly Fisk has won fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Marin Arts Council, and the California Arts Council, as well as a Robinson Jeffers Tor House Prize in Poetry, a Dogwood Prize, a Billee Murray Denny Prize, and a National Writer's Union Prize. Her latest collection is The More Difficult Beauty. Fisk generously appeared as a featured reader at the first-ever Yuba Lit, back in September 2015.

Indigo Moor is also well known to Yuba Lit audiences thanks to two previous appearances in the series. Author of three poetry collections, his latest is In the Room of Thirsts & Hungers, which presents a series of "broken sonnets" mirroring the tragedies of Shakespeare's Othello and the actor and activist Paul Robeson.

Founded in 2015, Yuba Lit is now a fiscally sponsored project of Nevada County Arts, a not-for-profit organization. Donations to Yuba Lit are tax deductible, and the $10 cover at the door, payable by cash or check, supports Yuba Lit's operational costs. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended to ensure best view of the readers. Audience members can reserve their general seating ticket by emailing yubalit@gmail.com with their name and number of guests.

For more information, go to http://www.yubalit.org. The series also has a Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/yubalit.

