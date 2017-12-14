First of the Last Jedi at Del Oro Theater
December 14, 2017
Star Wars aficionados big and small, young and old, in Jedi attire or Sith, came to the Del Oro Theater in downtown Grass Valley Thursday night for the advanced showings of Star Wars Episode VIII, The Last Jedi.
The first two screenings of the movie had been sold out well in advance of opening night, and a handful of ticket holders slept in front of the Theater since Tuesday in order to ensure the best seats.
After Thursday night's advanced screenings, the Del Oro Theater will resume regular showings of The Last Jedi.
