First newborn of year welcomed at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Haley Walker Costanzo was due to deliver today. So she wasn't expecting her son, Jameson, to be the first baby born in the new year at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Jameson made his appearance at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

"I was kind of surprised," Costanzo said. "I knew other girls were in labor along with me."

Costanzo said she ended up having a cesarean section, but that everything went extremely well.

"He's a happy, healthy boy," she said of her first-born.

"I feel blessed," said dad Corey Fisher. "The luckiest man alive is what I feel like, actually."

As the first baby of 2019, Jameson received a Radio Flyer wagon from B&C Ace Hardware, filled with mom and baby supplies from the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital gift shop, and Share the Spirit, a unique program managed and funded by hospital employees were donations fund projects outside the hospital's normal operating budget.

"It's great that the community came together to do this," Costanzo said of the gifts, adding, "It will be a cool tidbit to share with (Jameson) when he's older."

