First Friday art walk kicks off in Nevada City
June 3, 2018
Nevada County's vast, talented, and sometimes eclectic art community came together in downtown Nevada City Friday evening.
Live musicians played on the boardwalk in front of Heartwood, aerialists practiced their form on York Street, and body painters worked on their canvasses. Downtown businesses and wineries opened their doors with fresh designs and artwork adorning their interiors.
The remaining Nevada City First Friday events will take place on July 6 and Aug. 3.
Each month will have a different theme featuring different local music acts at the Boardwalk Stage and young acoustic musicians on York Street.
For additional info please contact Cynthia Levesque at 530-575-8846 or email nevacoboutique@gmail.com.
