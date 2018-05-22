Firefighters put out vegetation blaze near transient camp in Grass Valley
May 22, 2018
Grass Valley and Nevada County firefighters quashed a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon located at the intersection of Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way in Grass Valley, according to a press release.
Three engines responded to the scene after 1 p.m., and first responders found a large trash pile with slight extension to the vegetation burning in a transient camp.
The fire was extinguished by 1:35 p.m. and held to a 10 by 10 foot area.
No structures were threatened and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Trending In: Local News
- Business owner ends up homeless in Nevada County; Local benefactor offers matching donations
- Nevada Union senior Hunter Vallejo donates to the hospital that saved his life as a baby
- Grass Valley police make 3rd indecent exposure arrest this month
- Nevada City resident describes helping woman who almost drowned in South Yuba River
- Nevada County Grand Jury again recommends county to close juvenile hall
Trending Sitewide
- Business owner ends up homeless in Nevada County; Local benefactor offers matching donations
- Nevada Union senior Hunter Vallejo donates to the hospital that saved his life as a baby
- Highway 20 crash closes road above Nevada City
- Woman rescued at South Yuba River
- Grass Valley police make 3rd indecent exposure arrest this month