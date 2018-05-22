Firefighters put out vegetation blaze near transient camp in Grass Valley

Grass Valley and Nevada County firefighters quashed a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon located at the intersection of Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way in Grass Valley, according to a press release.

Three engines responded to the scene after 1 p.m., and first responders found a large trash pile with slight extension to the vegetation burning in a transient camp.

The fire was extinguished by 1:35 p.m. and held to a 10 by 10 foot area.

No structures were threatened and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.