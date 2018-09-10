Fire Safe Council’s ‘Chipping Program’ offers free services

In the interest of creating fire-safe defensible space, each year Nevada County residents are urged to clear brush away from their homes. But the brush piles themselves can create a hazard, which is why the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County will send a crew to chip brush piles free of cost to those who are unable to pay for services. While the Fire Safe Council suggests a donation of $75 per hour for chipping services to help ensure the program can continue when grant funding is not available, a donation is not required to receive this service.

This program is funded solely by grants and personal donations and encourages local residents to maintain defensible space around their home. In addition to protecting a home, possessions and loved ones, fire officials say defensible space allows firefighters to have adequate space to safely defend a home.

The Fire Safe Council is a nonprofit corporation assisting homeowners in understanding, creating, and maintaining defensible space around their homes and evacuation routes. They are dedicated to saving lives and reducing fire losses, making our community more fire safe. Their vision is to create defensible space around every home in Nevada County.

The chipping program is currently caught up, which means wait time to get your piles chipped is now less than two weeks.

The chipping program operates year-round, weather permitting, throughout Nevada County neighborhoods based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents in need of chipping services must submit a Defensible Space Chipping application available online at http://www.areyoufiresafe.com or by calling the Council office at 530-272-1122.