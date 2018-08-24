Fire risk raises over dry, windy Nevada County weekend

The National Weather Service warned of an elevated fire risk this weekend, with gusty mountain winds of up to 35 mph on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Low humidity along with dry fuels are also expected to heighten risk this weekend, potentially increasing the spread of fires, the weather service reported in a release. Smokey conditions continue to diminish air quality, remaining dense near wildfires.

The weather service recommends sensitive parties avoid the bad air conditions whenever possible. A gradual break from the smoke and haze i9s expected for as the weekend wears on. Cooler temperatures will continue through the weekend into next week, but there is still potential fire watch for Sunday as the winds pick up.

Source: National Weather Service