Fire restrictions in effect in Tahoe National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service has ordered Fire Restrictions across the Tahoe National Forest, effective immediately, according to a release.

The decision to order fire restrictions came after an analysis of current fuel conditions and weather observations. This analysis revealed the potential to support large fire growth across the Tahoe National Forest.

"These forests and wildlands are part of our community. Keeping the community and public safe while providing for use and enjoyment is one of our top priorities," said Michael Green, Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest.

Tahoe National Forest Fire Restrictions are as follows:

No open fires, campfires, or charcoal fires are allowed on Tahoe National Forest lands outside of designated areas, even with a valid California Campfire Permit.

Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed, unless otherwise restricted, with a valid California Campfire Permit available from Forest Service offices during business hours and at http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit.

Recommended Stories For You

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Internal combustion engines are restricted to National Forest System roads, trails, and areas, as identified on the Tahoe National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map (including the Prosser Pits Developed Off-Highway Vehicle Area). Motorized cross-country travel between roads, trails, and areas is prohibited.

Those with a valid 2018 wood cutting permit may cut firewood in compliance with the terms of their permit.

Questions about fire restrictions, designated recreation sites, motor vehicle use and firewood cutting on the Tahoe National Forest may be directed to local Tahoe National Forest Service offices, including: Supervisor's Office, 530-265-4531; American River Ranger District (Foresthill), 530-367-2224; Sierraville Ranger District, 530-994-3401; Truckee Ranger District, 530-587-3558; and Yuba River Ranger District (Camptonville), 530-288-3231.

If you see a wildfire, report it immediately by dialing 911.

Source: Tahoe National Forest