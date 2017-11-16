Fire officials scheduled to gather Tuesday for emergency evacuation/crisis response meeting in Alta Sierra

If there's a positive to the threat of fire in Alta Sierra, it's in the wind, Supervisor Ed Scofield said.

Scofield, who will attend a 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting about emergency evacuations and crisis response, said fire officials told him the wind in the South County community doesn't reach higher speeds found elsewhere.

That doesn't allay the concern many people have in the wake of the Lobo Fire that swept last month through Nevada County.

"Folks are really quite concerned about evacuation routes," Scofield said.

The Tuesday meeting — at the Alta Sierra County Club, 11897 Tammy Way — will include a panel discussion including representatives from Cal Fire, the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Office of Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, Fire Safe Council and Alta Sierra Firewise Community. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Scofield said discussion could include lessons learned from the Lobo Fire.

Some people have proposed a siren system to alert residents, though Scofield isn't sure it's practical.

"I think a lot of it is being prepared yourself as much as possible," Scofield said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.