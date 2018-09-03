Fire near Emigrant Gap prompts evacuations

A wildland fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap grew quickly Monday afternoon, forcing evacuations of nearby campgrounds.

The fire was first reported at about 3 p.m. near the North Fork campground, on the North Fork American River off Interstate 80, with a rapid rate of spread.

By 4 p.m., the fire was reported at 15 acres and air tankers were on order from Redding and McClellan. By 4:15 p.m., Placer County Sheriff's Office was evacuating North Fork Campground, Onion Valley Campground and Tunnel Mills Campground on Texas Hill Road in Emigrant Gap.

Just after 5 p.m., the fire was being reported at 200 acres and aggressive with spotting occurring. By 6 p.m., Placer County Sheriff's Office had a dozen units conducting evacuations, including in the Lake Valley Reservoir area.

The North Fire had grown to 500 acres by 7 p.m. and the I-80 on ramps and offramps were closed at Yuba Gap and Emigrant Gap, as well as Forest Service Road 19. Caltrans was reporting major delays due to the closures and the holiday traffic.