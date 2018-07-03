Fire destroys Holcomb Drive home in Nevada County

Fire destroys South County home

No one was injured in an early Tuesday fire that destroyed a South County home, officials said.

Firefighters responded around 3:45 a.m. to the 10000 block of Holcomb Drive, where they found a single-story home engulfed in flames. They quickly extinguished a nearby vegetation fire, and contained the house fire within two hours, said Steve Smith, battalion chief with the Grass Valley Fire Department.

"No injuries were reported," Smith said. "Nothing else was damaged. Just the main residence was a total loss."

Neighbors said the homeowner is on vacation.

The fire appears to have started on the front porch. Its cause is unknown and the blaze remains under investigation, Smith said.

In addition to Grass Valley, Nevada County Consolidated, Higgins and Ophir Hill fire protection districts responded to the blaze, along with Cal Fire.

— Alan Riquelmy