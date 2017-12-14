Fire danger increases with approaching winds this weekend
December 14, 2017
Gusty winds, dry fuels and increasing fire weather danger are on the horizon according to the National Weather Service.
Starting late Friday night and through Sunday morning, the weather service is predicting wind gusts of 35-50 mph with a potential for downed trees and power lines, according to a weather service release. Wind gusts are predicted to increase slightly at higher elevations.
The release also said power outages are possible and holiday decorations should be taken into account as winds increase.
Source: National Weather Service
