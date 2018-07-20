Fire dancers wow crowds (PHOTO GALLERY)

Fire dancers from the Beyond Fire Tribe based out of Nevada City, took to the intersection of Main and Auburn streets in downtown Grass Valley to close out the evening's Thursday Night Market.

Crowds recorded the performance with their cell phones and cameras as the performers twirled fire through the air.

Those who missed Thursday's performance, can still catch the fire dancers during the final Nevada City Summer Nights event on the evening of Wednesday, July 25.

— Elias Funez, multimedia reporter