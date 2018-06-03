Fire crews battle vegetation fire off Highway 49
June 3, 2018
Fire units responded to a reported vegetation fire on Cortez Court off Highway 49 just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The first arriving engine reported a quarter-acre burning in grass, according to a press release from Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Steve Smith. Personnel from Grass Valley, Nevada County Consolidated and Cal Fire were able to quickly contain the fire and hold it to the quarter-acre, Smith said.
The fire reportedly was found to have started from a lawn mower while the property owner was mowing weeds. There were no injuries and no structures threatened.
