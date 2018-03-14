Final preparations: Magnolia students to stage ‘The Trials of Alice in Wonderland’

Corina Shaw, from left, Alex Daniels, Leilani Sauvegeau, Daphne Constantino, Nikita Khyuvenen, and Lillian Porter rehearse a scene from "The Trials of Alice in Wonderland," which will be presented by the Magnolia Intermediate School Drama Class at 7 p.m. Friday. The play, directed by Mrs. Cynthia Hill, is open to the public and takes stage in the school gymnasium. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted.