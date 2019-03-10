Film, “The Human Element,” captures those on front lines of climate change

A screening of the powerful new 76-minute film, "The Human Element," is open to the public on March 19 in Grass Valley. The event is hosted by the UNA-USA Golden Empire Chapter. Created by environmental photographer James Balog, the documentary captures the lives of everyday Americans on the front lines of climate change. The film captures stories that encourage the viewer to reevaluate man's relationship with the natural world.

Following the film, there will be a presentation by Bob Miller, a representative of Citizens Climate Lobby, which is a non-partisan, nonprofit, grass roots organization. It advocates bi-partisan solutions to the climate crisis at the national level.

There will also be handouts with tips on small things each individual can do to work toward solutions. The United Nations has designated climate change as "the defining issue of our time." The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stated said that if the world is to contain the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, carbon emissions must be reduced by about 50 percent before 2030, and completely phased out before 2050. The Golden Empire chapter organization supports the goals of the UN and "believes that doing something is better than doing nothing." The film will be screened at 5:30 p.m. on March 19 at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. Refreshments will be served.

Source: Robin Wallace