Film fest winding down: 18th annual Nevada City Film Festival hoping to break attendance record

If you haven't yet seen any of this year's showings of the Nevada City Film Festival — it's not too late.

Just over midway through the eight day film festival, now in it's 18th year, organizers are already noting the increased attendance and are even anticipating breaking their overall attendance record.

This year's film festival is using the new Onyx Theatre, aside from the Nevada Theatre, as a screening location for many of the films.

"These are both of my endeavors, the (film) festival and the theatre," Jeffrey Clark said, "It's great to see them come together."

Clark is the executive director of the film festival and has been a part of the organization in some capacity for the 18-year run of the fest.

"We've had a lot of sell-outs at the Onyx," Clark said.

"We almost had a full house for 'The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot,'" a film starring the stoic Sam Elliot, screened at both the Nevada and Onyx Theatres.

The director of "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot" as well as some members of the production, were on hand after Saturday's screening to provide a question and answer session.

"It felt like a group effort and they were here like a team to promote the film. And yes, they went around downtown Nevada City Friday and Saturday night and like a lot of people, they fell in love with the town," Clark said.

"In general, this is one of the fun things for us when we bring the filmmakers in and when they get to interact with the town."

The Onyx's location in the Seven Hills Business District of Nevada City has also been a boon for businesses there during the festival, according to organizers.

"I've talked to a lot of businesses here, the ones that aren't downtown. It's been quite an energy boost up here at Seven Hills," Clark said.

A block party featuring ol' Republic Brewery following Thursday night's film festival opening was also well attended.

Screenings for films such as "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot," "Meow Wolf," "Never Goin Back," "Hillbilly" and others are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

A Best of the Fest screening of some of the best selections from the film festival will be shown under the pines and stars of Pioneer Park in Nevada City Friday at 6 p.m.

Check http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com for complete listings and availability.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.