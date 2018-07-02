‘Fill the Pack’ fundraiser on Saturday for Nevada County search-and-rescue volunteers

You'll likely see search-and-rescue volunteers scattered across western Nevada County this Saturday.

In full uniform and some of them with trained dogs, the 65 to 70 volunteers hope to raise some $25,000 during their annual Fill the Pack fundraiser.

"Without the fundraisers, we would not be where we are," said Del Clement, search-and-rescue's volunteer coordinator. "We have one of the most generous communities."

Volunteers will be at a handful of shopping areas from 9 a.m. to about 5 p.m. Saturday.

In Nevada City they'll be outside SPD, 735 Zion St.

In Grass Valley they'll be outside the Fowler Center, 2118 Nevada City Highway; Rite Aid, 720 Sutton Way; the Pine Creek Shopping Center, 692 Freeman Lane; Starbucks, 681 Freeman Lane; and Kmart, 111 W. McKnight Way.

They'll also be collecting donations outside the South County CVS, 10045 Combie Road.

"They're going to have some of their horses out and K9 units," said Mike Sullivan, search-and-rescue coordinator.

Donations pay for training and equipment like uniform and radios.

"With these funds we've installed radio repeater systems throughout the county," Clement said. "Without these fundraisers, we would not be where we are."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.