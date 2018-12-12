Fight on South Auburn Street leads to passerby getting punched

A good Samaritan was knocked unconscious when he tried to intervene in a fight, leading authorities to charge a Grass Valley man with a felony count of causing serious bodily injury, reports state.

Wyatt Matthew Franco, 20, also faces a felony charge of vehicle theft, as well as two misdemeanors: battery and a probation violation, Nevada County Jail records state.

Arrested Tuesday, Franco remained in jail Wednesday afternoon under $50,000 in bond, authorities said.

Grass Valley police arrested Franco after responding around 1 a.m. Tuesday to what they initially thought were two unrelated incidents, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

"One incident was a fight between a male and a female," he added.

That incident occurred near Maryland Drive and Kidder Avenue. The second call was about a fight at a South Auburn Street gas station, Bates said.

Recommended Stories For You

Officers responded to each call and determined Franco had been in a fight with a woman at a home. Someone then drove him and the woman to the gas station, where the argument escalated, Bates said.

That's when the good Samaritan tried to intervene, the sergeant said.

"At that time the citizen was punched and knocked unconscious," Bates said. "He was all right. He declined medical aid at the scene."

According to the sergeant, Franco then drove away in the vehicle that had brought him to the gas station. Authorities issued a description of the car and officers found it, and Franco, in the 17000 block of Greenhorn Road.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.