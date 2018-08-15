Feel the rhythm in Nevada City

Traditional West African drumming and dance will shake Pioneer Park in Nevada City on August 25 when the East-West Ghana All-Stars return to rock the foothills. The group will perform at 6 p.m. at the band shell in Pioneer Park, located at 421 Nimrod St. in Nevada City.

The East-West Ghana All-Stars are a traditional, high-energy drum and dance troupe founded by the top Ghanaian musicians now living in the United States. From all corners of America, the group comes together a couple of times a year with their top U.S. students to put on an artistically unmatched demonstration of their craft.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the BriarPatch Food Co-op in Grass Valley or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org.