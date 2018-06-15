Feedback
June 15, 2018
The following comments were posted at TheUnion.com or The Union's Facebook page:
On "Nevada County district attorney race tightens with latest vote count":
Deby Williams Snell — Hillary, you are a class act. Thank you for everything you do for our Community.
Dan Miller, I hope you are noting that you are not serving with a full mandate. I hope you listen to Hillary and all of us.
I hope you focus on the homeless issue. It's not going to go away by ignoring it.
On "Counting mail-in ballots takes time, Nevada County officials say":
Recommended Stories For You
Bonnie Nicholls — I must say, if you think waiting a week or two for election results is normal, there is something wrong with you. California voters shouldn't have to feel like they voted in a third world country. Absolutely absurd. Shame on the Clerk Recorders office.
On "Nevada County employees, supervisors get pay raises":
Michael Butler — And there's the system of checks and balances at work. Voting yourselves a raise. Their pay should be determined by a board of the treasury and or voted on by the people.
Raymond Thompson — They need a pay cut, not a pay raise. They don't do anything.
Jordana Stroh — Must be nice.
On "Once an Eagle, always an Eagle – Mt. St. Mary's Sherilyn Doerr retires after 35 years":
Robin Byers — She was my son's teacher when he started to experience problems. Her patience and care with him and her support for me will never be forgotten.
Nikki Fassler — She is a remarkable human. A great teacher, and a wonderful person.
On "Grand Jury Report – Retirement plans to tally $336 M in unfunded pensions":
Aaron Hawkins — I will never understand why our country bases it's retirement on wall street. It just seems like such a bad idea. Bonds? Sure. But you might as well give your pension to a professional gambler investing in the stock market.
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- THE UNION NOW: LATEST Election 2018 results; live feed from the newsroom
- Altercation at Grass Valley transient camp injures two, sends man to jail
- First known gray wolf visits Nevada County
- Hilary Hodge concedes District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors race
- Nevada County employees, supervisors get pay raises