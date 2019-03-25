February numbers show less unemployed in Nevada County
March 25, 2019
The unemployment rate was slightly down in Nevada County last month. There were 1,950 unemployed people in Nevada County, according to a report from California's Employment Development Department.
"Last year's (unemployment) rate of 3.8 percent was a record low for the month of February since 1990," said Luis Alejo, labor market consultant for the Employment Development Department. Last month's rate of 3.9 percent was very close to that number, Alejo added.
The unemployment rate in Nevada County for February was lower than the state of California and the country.
Nevada County's "Mining, Logging and Construction" sector added 40 jobs, the most of any industry from January to February 2019.
There has been a net increase of 470 jobs across all sectors from February 2018 to 2019.
Although the largest job loss occurred in the "Leisure and Hospitality" sector over the last month, it has increased most — by 200 — over the year from February 2018-19.
The seasonal rise and drop in the unemployment rate is normal, according to Alejo.
"These numbers are relatively in line with what you'd see during this time of year," he said.
Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.
