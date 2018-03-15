Feast on: Medieval Feast continues 28th year
March 15, 2018
Close to 100 Seven Hills Middle School students dressed in period attire and descended upon the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City Thursday to take part in the Medieval Feast.
The annual schoolwide event, going 28 years strong, features a school day full of jousting, sword fighting, trebuchet launching, traditional dancing and all around fun.
To say that the students look forward to this event every year would be an understatement.
"I'm not sure that the kids will remember anything from middle school other than this," 7th grade teacher Steve Gillespie said during the event.
The feast, provided by Ike's Quarter Cafe, was served by the large number of parent volunteers, also dressed in period attire.
Thursday's event was harder to bring to fruition due to fewer students than in previous years, as well as the increasing costs of putting on the event.
Trending In: Local News
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
- UPDATE: Nevada County students participate in National School Walkout (VIDEO)
- Grass Valley man to face charges in fatal wreck, authorities say
- Nevada County authorities charge Albert Silva with murder, vehicular homicide
- Three suspects sought in home invasion robbery
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Child dies in Nevada County wreck; driver deemed intoxicated by authorities
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
- Nevada County, federal authorities accuse man of having almost 1,300 pounds of pot
- UPDATE: Nevada County students participate in National School Walkout (VIDEO)
- Nevada City man accused of having $1 million in pot now in federal custody, sheriff’s office says