Feast on: Medieval Feast continues 28th year

Close to 100 Seven Hills Middle School students dressed in period attire and descended upon the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City Thursday to take part in the Medieval Feast.

The annual schoolwide event, going 28 years strong, features a school day full of jousting, sword fighting, trebuchet launching, traditional dancing and all around fun.

To say that the students look forward to this event every year would be an understatement.

"I'm not sure that the kids will remember anything from middle school other than this," 7th grade teacher Steve Gillespie said during the event.

The feast, provided by Ike's Quarter Cafe, was served by the large number of parent volunteers, also dressed in period attire.

Thursday's event was harder to bring to fruition due to fewer students than in previous years, as well as the increasing costs of putting on the event.