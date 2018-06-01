FBI links Grass Valley bank heist to 10 other robberies

The man who robbed Tri Counties Bank in Grass Valley on Feb. 22 has now been linked to a total of 10 other heists in Placer, Sutter and Sacramento counties.

The FBI on Wednesday issued a wanted release for the serial bank robber, described as a white man of medium build, 25-35 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, with brown hair.

During each of the robberies, the suspect presented a demand note upon reaching a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot, the FBI said.

The Grass Valley robbery at the Sutton Way branch is the first in the series of bank thefts linked to the same man, with the most recent being on May 26.

Multiple law enforcement agencies had responded at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 22 to Tri Counties Bank, fielding officers both inside the building and in the surrounding area. The suspect — described by witnesses as wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a dark scarf that partially covered his face — took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving and walking toward Plaza Drive.

Since then, the suspect has struck on March 8 at First US Community Credit Union in Auburn; March 16 at U.S. Bank in Rocklin; March 19 at U.S. Bank 1080 in Roseville; March 21 at Wells Fargo in Yuba City; March 31 at Wells Fargo in Roseville; April 7 at Wells Fargo in Citrus Heights; April 26 at Wells Fargo in North Highlands; May 14 at First Bank in Roseville; May 22 at Wells Fargo in Citrus Heights; and May 26 at River City Bank in Roseville.

Recommended Stories For You

The suspect typically wears ball caps or hoodies during the bank robberies and in some has a mustache and goatee. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 916-746-7000 or use the online tip reporting tool at tips.fbi.gov.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.