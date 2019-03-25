Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities

Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested

A south county man remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail on accusations his toddler had access to marijuana, authorities said.

Michael John Kaspar, 31, faces a felony charge of child cruelty and a misdemeanor accusation of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Arrested Sunday, Kaspar is held on $37,500 in bond, jail reports state.

Deputies arrested Kaspar around 9 a.m. Sunday after responding to a Long Court home, Lt. Sean Scales said.

"We were alerted to a male subject acting erratically in the residence in the presence of a juvenile," he added.

Officers arrived and found under an ounce of suspected marijuana, along with glass pipes. A 4-year-old girl had access to the items, Scales said.

— Alan Riquelmy