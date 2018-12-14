Family tree: Sunshine Valley Tree Farm a generational endeavor

When Ryan Litton and his sister Maia were youngsters, they had chores just like every other kid.

However, while their peers were cleaning their rooms and making their beds, the Litton children were planting and pruning trees, helping their parents operate Sunshine Valley Tree Farm near Chicago Park.

Still very much a family affair, Sunshine Valley has been selling choose-and-cut Christmas trees since 1982. Ryan said his life is peppered with memories of putting seedlings in the ground, meticulously trimming and shaping the varietals, and ultimately sending families home with their coveted Christmas centerpiece.

"It was kind of a chore growing up," said Ryan, "a good way to earn our money. There is always something to do, some seasons are better than others. The planting was always really fun, but the pruning just kind of went on forever."

" ... there are some families who have been coming here since I was my daughter's age and they've watched me grow up."



Ryan's father Larry bought the property in 1975. After spending time in Vietnam as part of the U.S. Navy, the older Litton was determined to find his own acreage on which to grow and sell Christmas trees upon his return.

At the time of purchase, the land totaled 40 acres. The property was nowhere near ready to plant trees on, so Larry got a tractor and went to work.

"When it got to planting, we'd always have a spaghetti party," said Larry. "I have a lot of friends and family who would come out and we would plant 2,000 trees at a time."

Because of the rate of growth and other factors, Larry wasn't able to start selling his trees for another seven years. In that span of time, Maia and Ryan were born and began to learn the ways of the farm.

After a divorce, Larry split the land and offered each of his two children 7 1/2 acres each. The two unanimously decided to keep the family business going, ensuring that Sunshine Valley would be around long enough for their own children to learn the tree farm business.

NOBLES AND DOUG FIRS AND WHITE FIRS, OH MY!

"(We have) mostly Doug fir," Ryan said, "and depending on how I prune them they'll get that conical shape that everybody has come to know as a Christmas tree. They don't really grow quite like that in the wild.

"We have noble firs, which grow at a snail's pace, but a lot of people like those and were requesting them for a long time so I started growing them. We have white firs, those are some of the best smelling ones, so we started planning several thousand of those the last couple years."

Things are moving full speed ahead as Sunshine Valley gets through its busy season, though Ryan notes that there is a tree shortage at his and — by all accounts — other tree farms.

"It's partly because of 2008 when (the economy) kind of took a dive. People stopped buying trees or went to fake trees," he said. "Then a bunch of other farms closed up and the supply was pretty much gone. Now on social media there is a push to get back to the natural tree so now the demand is back up."

Severe drought that has plagued the area certainly hasn't helped the situation.

"We have less (trees) than we used to, but I am starting to figure out some of the problems from the drought," he said. "I wasn't getting enough water out in a lot of areas."

Ryan said with help of a new filtration system and a state-of-the-art custom computer system of his own design, the water problems seem to be on the mend, and if the trend continues, the Littons will have a greater success rate in coming years.

"We cut down a huge tree a couple days ago and you could definitely see where I solved my water problems," said Ryan. "All of a sudden you have these big gold thick rings." Ryan's wife, Jessica, said an increase in population also has a lasting impact on the farm's operations.

"I really think population increases are part of it," said Jessica. "They take so long to grow and there's a supply decrease and a demand increase. We grow barely enough for our small community between the tree farms that are around here. All of the variables are in our favor; I think it's just the demand is really high."

A growing FAMILY TRADITION continues

Now that Ryan and his sister have young children of their own, they are hopeful that the family tradition of running Sunshine Valley Tree Farm will continue for generations to come. However, they are not going to force the subject.

The Littons don't hesitate to dispel any myth that there is competition between local tree farms. In fact, Larry considers Bob McBurney of McBurney's Tree Farm to be one of his closest friends, and someone from whom he learned a lot about the tree business.

"(There's) no rivalry," Ryan said. "I do a little research right before tree sales. I will look at other websites, what they have and how they're pricing. I am always happy to send people to any tree farm we know of. We aren't going anywhere."

As their busy season nears an end, the folks at Sunshine Valley are enthusiastic about their work but looking forward to taking a couple months off before the whole cycle begins again for Christmas 2019.

"People ask us if we would maybe close up for a year to let things grow and have a better year," Ryan said. "But there are some families who have been coming here since I was my daughter's age and they've watched me grow up.

"Then they had kids who we watched grow up. It's kind of how I measure the progression of my season. 'Where's this family, and this family?' There's a couple more I still need to see this year before we close. Maybe they went somewhere else, but we have to be here just in case."

Sunshine Valley Tree Farm is located at 13124 Sunshine Valley Rd, Grass Valley.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@gmail.com or 530-477-4231.